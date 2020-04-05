COVID-19 in India: Total Tally Surge Past 40k

It also said that at least 139 cases are being assigned to states for contact tracing. The Health Ministry said that the recovery rate in India was recorded at 26.59%.
The Number of cases continued to mount in the state of Maharashtra with a total 12296 cases. It was followed by Gujarat with a total 5055 cases and Delhi with 4122 cases according to the Health Ministry. Other major states which have reported more than 2000 cases are Madhya Pradesh (2,846), Rajasthan (2,772), Tamil Nadu (2,757) and Uttar Pradesh (2,626).
States and UTs where there are significant number of cases are Andhra Pradesh (1583),Telangana (1063), Jammu and Kashmir (666) Karnataka (606), Kerala (500), Punjab (772), Bihar (482), Haryana (394), Odisha (160) and Jharkhand (115).States which reported less than 10 cases are Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Mizoram, Puducherry and Tripura.
Source: IANS