COVID-19 in India: Tally Surges Past 3,000, 75 Dead

At least 295 people have been infected in Kerala, while Uttar Pradesh reported 174 cases, followed by Rajasthan at 200 cases, Telengana at 159 cases and Andhra Pradesh at 161 cases.
‘Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with the number of positive coronavirus cases rising to 490, followed by Delhi at 445 and Tamil Nadu at 411.’
Gujarat has reported 105 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (104), Jammu and Kashmir (75), Punjab (57), West Bengal (69), Haryana (49), Bihar (30), Assam (24), Chandigarh (18) and Ladakh (14).
Positive cases have also been reported from Andaman and Nicobar Island (10), Uttarakhand (16), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Goa (7), Chhattisgarh (9), Himachal Pradesh (6), Jharkhand and Manipur (2 each), Odisha (5) and Puducherry (5), as per the Health Ministry data.
Most number of casualties has been reported from Maharashtra (24). Other states and UTs that have reported casualties are Andhra Pradesh (1), Bihar (1), Delhi (6), Gujarat (10), Himachal Pradesh (1), J&k (2), Karnataka (3), Kerala (2), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (5), Tamil Nadu (1), Telangana (7), Uttar Pradesh (2) and West Bengal (3).
Source: IANS