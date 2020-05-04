COVID-19 in India: Tally Surges Past 3,000, 75 Dead

In India, the total number of confirmed coronavirus cases rose to 3,072 the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.



Of these, 2,784 are active cases while 212 individuals have been cured and discharged from the hospitals. The death toll has mounted to 75 while one person has migrated to another country, according to the data released by the Health Ministry on Saturday evening.

‘Maharashtra remained the worst hit state with the number of positive coronavirus cases rising to 490, followed by Delhi at 445 and Tamil Nadu at 411.’





Most number of casualties has been reported from Maharashtra (24). Other states and UTs that have reported casualties are Andhra Pradesh (1), Bihar (1), Delhi (6), Gujarat (10), Himachal Pradesh (1), J&k (2), Karnataka (3), Kerala (2), Madhya Pradesh (6), Punjab (5), Tamil Nadu (1), Telangana (7), Uttar Pradesh (2) and West Bengal (3).



Gujarat has reported 105 cases, followed by Madhya Pradesh (104), Jammu and Kashmir (75), Punjab (57), West Bengal (69), Haryana (49), Bihar (30), Assam (24), Chandigarh (18) and Ladakh (14). Positive cases have also been reported from Andaman and Nicobar Island (10), Uttarakhand (16), Arunachal Pradesh (1), Goa (7), Chhattisgarh (9), Himachal Pradesh (6), Jharkhand and Manipur (2 each), Odisha (5) and Puducherry (5), as per the Health Ministry data.

Source: IANS

At least 295 people have been infected in Kerala, while Uttar Pradesh reported 174 cases, followed by Rajasthan at 200 cases, Telengana at 159 cases and Andhra Pradesh at 161 cases.