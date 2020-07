Coronavirus cases continues to raise in India. The psychological 15-lakh mark crossed on Wednesday. The country still the third worst-hit nation by the pandemic now has, 15,31,669 cases and 34,193 people have lost their lives to the virus while 9,88,029 have recovered.



The total number of active cases are 5,09,447. The recovery rate has further improved to 64.50 per cent.



Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 3,83,723 cases with experts suggesting that it has acquired herd immunity as there were much less fresh cases reported on Tuesday.



‘Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 3,83,723 cases in India. The state might probably acquired herd immunity as less number of new cases reported on Tuesday.’

Read More..









Source: IANS It is followed by Tamil Nadu (2,20,716), Delhi (1,32,275) and Karnataka (1,01,465). With 1,056 new Covid-19 cases and 28 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital coronavirus tally rose to 1,32,275 while the death toll mounted to 3,881.Source: IANS Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state with 3,83,723 cases with experts suggesting that it has acquired herd immunity as there were much less fresh cases reported on Tuesday.

Recommended Reading Coronavirus Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus. READ MORE Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out READ MORE