by Colleen Fleiss on  July 26, 2020 at 6:55 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India: Records Highest 1-Day Spike Of Over 32k Corona Cases
In India, in the last 24 hours, a highest single-day spike of 32,695 novel coronavirus (COVID-19) cases and 606 deaths have been reported. It pushes the tally to 9,68,876 cases with a death total of 24,915 the Health Ministry's data stated on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, 3,26,826 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. As on date, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,75,640 cases and 10,928 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,51,820 cases, including 2,167 deaths.


With 1,647 new coronavirus cases and 41 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,16,993 cases and 3,487 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (44,552), Uttar Pradesh (41,383), Rajasthan (26,437), Madhya Pradesh (19,643), West Bengal (34,427), Haryana (23,306), Karnataka (47,253), Andhra Pradesh (35,451), Telangana (39,342), Assam (18,666), and Bihar (20,612).

On the global front, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has topped 13.5 million mark, while the deaths have increased to more than 5,83,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Source: IANS

