September 20, 2020
COVID-19 in India: Over 92K New Cases, Total Over 54-Lakh Mark
India's total COVID-19 tally on Sunday breached the 54-lakh mark to reach 54,00,620 cases even as 1,133 more coronavirus deaths were recorded in 24 hours.

While the recovery rate stands at 79.68 per cent, the fatality rate has come down to 1.61 per cent, data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 11,89,815 cases, including 32,216 deaths, followed by Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, and Uttar Pradesh.


According to the Indian Council of Medical Research data, India conducted 12,06,806 sample tests in a single day on Saturday, taking the total samples tested so far to 6,36,61,060.

Source: IANS

