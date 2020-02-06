COVID-19 in India: Over 8k Cases Reported in 1 Day Again

Maharashtra reported a total of 67,655 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 22,333 and Delhi with 19,844 cases.Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of casualties -- 2,286, followed by Gujarat (1,038), Delhi (473) and Madhya Pradesh (350).States that reported more than 5,000 cases are Madhya Pradesh (8,089), Rajasthan (8,831), Uttar Pradesh (7,823) and West Bengal (5,501).Meanwhile the total number of global coronavirus cases increased to over 6.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3,71,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.With 17,89,364 confirmed cases and 1,04,358 deaths, the US accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). This is followed by Brazil with 5,14,849 cases.Other countries in terms of highest number of cases are: Russia (4,05,843), the UK (2,76,156), Spain (2,39,479), Italy (2,32,997), France (1,89,009), Germany (1,83,410), Peru (1,64,476), Turkey (1,63,942), and Iran (1,51,466), the CSSE figures showed.Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,571 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,415), Brazil (29,314), France (28,805) and Spain (27,127).Source: IANS