by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 2, 2020 at 12:01 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in India: Over 8k Cases Reported in 1 Day Again
8,390 coronavirus cases reported in 24 hours on the second consecutive day in India. With this, the total case count mounted to 1,90,535 on Monday.

India has become the 7th worst COVID-hit country globally, leaving behind France and Germany. At least 230 new fatalities were also recorded in 24 hours time, taking the toll to 5,394.

According to the Health Ministry, of the total number at least 93,322 cases are active while 91,819 people have been cured. Recovery rate in the country is 48.19 per cent now, while the death rate docked at 2.83 per cent.


Maharashtra reported a total of 67,655 cases, followed by Tamil Nadu with 22,333 and Delhi with 19,844 cases.

Maharashtra has also reported the highest number of casualties -- 2,286, followed by Gujarat (1,038), Delhi (473) and Madhya Pradesh (350).

States that reported more than 5,000 cases are Madhya Pradesh (8,089), Rajasthan (8,831), Uttar Pradesh (7,823) and West Bengal (5,501).

Meanwhile the total number of global coronavirus cases increased to over 6.1 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 3,71,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

With 17,89,364 confirmed cases and 1,04,358 deaths, the US accounts for the highest number of infections and fatalities in the world, according to the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE). This is followed by Brazil with 5,14,849 cases.

Other countries in terms of highest number of cases are: Russia (4,05,843), the UK (2,76,156), Spain (2,39,479), Italy (2,32,997), France (1,89,009), Germany (1,83,410), Peru (1,64,476), Turkey (1,63,942), and Iran (1,51,466), the CSSE figures showed.

Regarding fatalities, the UK continues in the second position after the US with 38,571 COVID-19 deaths, which also accounts for the highest fatalities in Europe. The other countries with over 10,000 deaths are Italy (33,415), Brazil (29,314), France (28,805) and Spain (27,127).



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Loram (2 mg) (Lorazepam)

Drug - Food Interactions

Drug - Food Interactions

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake