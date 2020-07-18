by Colleen Fleiss on  July 18, 2020 at 8:17 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India: Over 34K Fresh Corona Cases Recorded in a Day
In the last 24 hours, India has seen a spike of 34,884 novel coronavirus/COVID-19 cases and 671 deaths, pushing the tally to 10,38,716 cases with a death total of 26,273, the Health Ministry's data stated on Saturday.

According to Health Ministry data, as many as 6,53,751 patients have recovered, almost twice the number of active patients at 3,58,692. The rate of recovery fell slightly to 62.93 per cent. India, however, remains the third worst-affected country after the US and Brazil.

During the last 24 hours, 3,61,024 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continues to expand. So far, more than 1,206 labs have enabled people to undergo coronavirus tests.


Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 2,92,589 cases and 11,452 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,60,907 cases, including 2,315 deaths.

With 1,462 new coronavirus cases and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, the national capital recorded a total tally of 1,20,107 cases and 3,571 deaths.

States with more than 10,000 cases included Gujarat (46,430), Uttar Pradesh (45,163), Rajasthan (27,789), Madhya Pradesh (21,081), West Bengal (38,011), Haryana (24,797), Karnataka (55,115), Andhra Pradesh (40,646), Telangana (42,496), Assam (20,646), Jammu and Kashmir (12,757), Kerala (11,066), Odisha (16,110) and Bihar (23,589).

On the global front, the overall number of global Covid-19 cases has surpassed the 14 million mark, while the deaths have topped to more than 6,01,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

Source: IANS

