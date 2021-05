Covid-19 in India: Over 3.29L Cases and 3,876 Deaths in 24 Hours

India records about 3,29,942 new Covid-19 cases with 3,876 fatalities in the last 24 hours, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.



On Friday, India had recorded the highest ever 4,14,188 cases.

‘A total of 17,27,10,066 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 25,03,756 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.’





According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,56,082 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,90,27,304 people have been cured from Covid till date.



The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,27,10,066 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 25,03,756 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.



According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 for Covid-19. Of these 18,50,110 samples were tested on Monday.







Source: IANS India's total tally of Covid-19 cases now stands at 2,29,92,517 with 37,15,221 active cases and a total of 2,49,992 deaths so far.According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,56,082 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, while 1,90,27,304 people have been cured from Covid till date.The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,27,10,066 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 25,03,756 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 30,56,00,187 samples have been tested up to May 10 for Covid-19. Of these 18,50,110 samples were tested on Monday.Source: IANS

In the past 19 days India's daily Covid tally has risen by over three lakh cases and over 3,000 casualties have been reported for the last 13 days.