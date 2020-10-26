by Angela Mohan on  October 26, 2020 at 3:02 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 In India: Lowest Daily Spike Seen in Over 3 Months
45,148 new coronavirus infections and 480 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours in India. The country reported the lowest new cases since July.

Out of the total COVID-19 cases, 6,53,717 are currently active, 71,37,228 have been discharged, while 1,19,014 lost the battle against the pandemic.

While the recovery rate stands at 90.23 per cent, the fatality rate is 1.50 per cent, the data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare showed on Monday.


"India has crossed landmark milestones in its fight against COVID-19. More than 70 Lakh patients have been cured and discharged so far," the Ministry stated.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit with a total of 16,45,020 cases, including 43,264 deaths; followed by Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh and Delhi.

According to the data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India conducted 9,39,309 sample tests in a single day on Sunday, taking the total number of samples tested so far to 10,34,62,778.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 In Victoria: First Day Without a Case Since June
Victoria state in Australia has recorded no new COVID-19 cases for the first time since Melbourne, the state capital, went into lockdown over 110 days ago.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Accident and Trauma Care

Accident and Trauma Care

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Indian Medical Journals

Indian Medical Journals

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake