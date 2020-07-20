COVID-19 In India: Highest Single Day Spike of 40,425 Cases Reported

Karnataka, the new hotspot state, is nearing 65,000 cases, as Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state, with 3,10,455 cases and 11,854 casualties followed by Tamil Nadu with total 1,70,693 cases, and 2,481 deaths.With 1,22,793 cases and 3,628 fatalities Delhi remained the third worst-hit city in the country.States with more than 10,000 cases include Karnataka (63,772), Gujarat (48,355), Uttar Pradesh (49,247), Rajasthan (29,434), Madhya Pradesh (22,600), West Bengal (42,487), Haryana (26,164), Andhra Pradesh (49,650), Telangana (45,076), Assam (23,999), Jammu and Kashmir (13,899), Kerala (12,480), Odisha (17,437) and Bihar (26,569).As many as 7,00,087 have been cured, which is almost twice the number of active patients at 3,90,459.India continues to be the third worst-hit country after the US and Brazil, and in the last 24 hours, 32,56,059 samples were tested, as the testing lab network continued to expand.The global COVID-19 figures have increased to over 14.4 million, while there has been 605,000 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University.Source: IANS