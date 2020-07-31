COVID-19 in India: Highest 1-day Spike of 55K Cases Reported

Besides this, India achieved another landmark. More than six lakh tests were done in 24 hours on Thursday, the Ministry said that the testing infrastructure has increased and almost one crore tests were conducted in the span of the last one month.At the global front, The total number of global coronavirus cases has topped 17.2 million, while the deaths have increased to more than 6,71,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.As of Friday morning, the overall number of cases stood at 1,72,37,642, while the fatalities rose to 6,71,909, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.Source: IANS