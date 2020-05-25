COVID-19 Update in India: Death Toll Crossed 4000

Around 6900 new coronavirus cases with 154 deaths reported in the last 24 hours in India, taking the total number of such cases on Monday to 1,38,845, a Health Ministry data revealed.



Of the total, 77,103 are active cases and 4,021 individuals have lost their lives so far to the disease. As many as 57,721 patients have been cured so far.



At least 3,280 corona patients have recovered since Sunday, taking the recovery rate to 41.57%.



‘India broke its own 24-hour record today, adding 6,900 coronavirus cases in single day as the total number of novel Coronavirus cases touched 1,38,845.’

States with most casualties after Maharashtra are Gujarat (858), Madhya Pradesh (290), West Bengal (272), and Delhi (261)



States with more than 6K cases are Rajasthan (7,028), Uttar Pradesh (6,268), Madhya Pradesh (6,665). Among other states/UTs where corona cases spiked are Andhra Pradesh (2,823), Bihar (2,587), Haryana (1,184), Jammu and Kashmir (1,621), Odisha (1,336), Punjab (2,060) and Telangana (1,854).







