May 22, 2021
COVID-19 in India: Daily Cases Drop To 2.57L
India has witnessed 2,57,299 fresh cases of COVID-19, the lowest rise in infection since April 21, even as 4,194 people died due to the pandemic in last 24 hours, according to the Union Health and Family Welfare Ministry.

According to the Health Ministry, a total of 3,57,630 people have been discharged in the last 24 hours, with 2,30,70,365 being cured from Covid till date.

The Health Ministry said that a total of 19,33,72,819 people have been vaccinated so far in the country, including 14,58,895 who were administered vaccines in the last 24 hours.


According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), 32,64,84,155 samples have been tested up to May 21 for Covid-19. Of these 20,66,285 samples were tested on Friday.

India registered record deaths due to Covid on Wednesday with 4,529 deaths -- the highest number of fatalities from Covid infection in any country since the coronavirus outbreak was reported in China's Wuhan in December 2019.

It surpassed 4,468 deaths in the US on January 12, and earlier 4,211 in Brazil on April 6. These three are the worst-hit by the pandemic.

After battling a brutal second wave for weeks, fresh Covid cases came down below the three lakh-mark for the first time on May 17 after touching record high of 4,14,188 on May 7.

Source: IANS

