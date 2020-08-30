by Colleen Fleiss on  August 30, 2020 at 9:42 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India: Crosses 3.5 Million Mark With Over 78K New Corona Cases
On Sunday, the COVID-19 tally in India reached 35,42,733 cases with a single-day spike of 78,761 fresh cases and 948 deaths, stated Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 7,47,995 cases and 23,775 deaths followed by Tamil Nadu with 4,09,238 cases and 7,050 deaths. Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, West Bengal and Bihar come next.

According to fresh data from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India achieved a record number of 10,55,027 tests in a single day on Saturday taking the total number of samples tested so far to 4,14,61,636.


A total of 1,583 laboratories are conducting Covid-19 tests across the country. Of these, 1,003 are government labs while 580 are private.

A total of 811 laboratories are conducting Real-Time RT-PCR for Covid-19 while the TrueNat Test is being conducted by 651 labs. The CBNAAT Test for Covid-19 is being carried out by 121 labs across the nation.

On the global front, India still remains the third worst-hit nation. The US and Brazil lead the board with 59,61,094 and 38,46,153 cases, respectively. The total number of cases across the globe has reached 2,49,96,456 while the total fatalities have reached 8,42,499.

Source: IANS

