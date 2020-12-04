by Colleen Fleiss on  April 12, 2020 at 7:08 PM Indian Health News
COVID-19 in India: Coronavirus Cases Top 8000, 34 Deaths In 24 Hours
In India, the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus climbed to 8,356, with 909 fresh cases and 34 new deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the data published by the health ministry.

Of the total cases in the country, there are 7,367 active cases of COVID-19, 715 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 273 people succumbed to the disease.

There are 1,069 reported cases in the national capital and 969 in Tamil Nadu, according to the data.


At least 364 people are affected in Kerala, Uttar Pradesh reported 452 cases, Rajasthan reported 700 cases, Telangana reported 504 cases, and Andhra Pradesh reported 381 cases.

Madhya Pradesh has reported 532 cases, Jammu and Kashmir has 207, Punjab has 151 cases, West Bengal has 134, Gujarat 432, Haryana has 177 cases, Bihar 63, Chandigarh has 19, Assam 29, Ladakh has 15 coronavirus cases, said the Health Ministry data.

In Andaman and Nicobar Island, there are at least 11 cases, Uttarakhand has also reported 35 cases, Arunachal Pradesh has 1, Goa has 7 cases, Chhattisgarh has 18, Himachal Pradesh 32, Jharkhand 17 and Manipur have 2 cases, Odisha has 50 cases and Puducherry 7.

Most number of casualties have been reported from Maharashtra - 127 deaths. Other states and UTs that have reported casualties are Andhra Pradesh (6), Bihar (1), Delhi (19), Gujarat (22), Haryana (3), Himachal Pradesh (1), J&k (4), Karnataka (6), Kerala (2), Madhya Pradesh (36), Punjab (11), Tamil Nadu (10), Telangana (9), Uttar Pradesh (5) and West Bengal (5).

