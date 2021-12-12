About My Health Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
COVID-19 in India: 7,774 Fresh Cases Reported

by Colleen Fleiss on December 12, 2021 at 3:03 PM
COVID-19 in India: 7,774 Fresh Cases Reported

In India in the last 24 hours, 7,774 fresh Covid cases have been reported. In the same time span, a total of 306 deaths have also been reported across the country, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday.

With 306 new deaths, the total death toll has climbed to 4,75,434 so far.

The recovery of 8,464 patients in the last 24 hours has increased the cumulative tally of recoveries to 3,41,22,795. Consequently, India's recovery rate stands at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

India's active caseload presently stands at 92,281, which is the lowest in 560 days. Active cases constitute 0.27 per cent of the country's total positive cases, which is the lowest since March 2020.
Also in the same period, a total of 11,89,459 tests were conducted across the country. India has so far conducted over 65.58 crore Covid tests.

Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 0.70 per cent has remained less than 1 per cent for the last 28 days now.

The daily positivity rate stands at 0.65 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for the last 69 days and less than 3 per cent for 104 consecutive days now.

With the administration of 89,56,784 vaccine doses in a day, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 132.93 crore as of Sunday morning. This has been achieved through 1,38,52,959 in sessions.

Source: IANS
<< Omicron Testing Kit Developed

