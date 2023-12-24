COVID-19 in India: 646 Fresh Cases Detected



‘In recent weeks, there has been a steady increase in Covid cases across India. #coronavirus #JN1’

JN.1 COVID-19 variant

Advertisement

In the past 24 hours, India reported 656 fresh COVID-19 cases along with a single fatality, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.According to the MoHFW data, a total of 656 new cases have been recorded in last 24 hours. The ministry said that there are a total of 3,742 active Covid cases in India. A maximum of 128 cases were reported from Kerala, while Karnataka recorded 96 new infections.Centre and states have sounded alarm over the new JN.1 Covid variant.The cases of this new variant have been found not only in India but also in other countries like Singapore and England.The JN.1 variant, stemming from the Omicron virus lineage, has been categorized as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite this classification, WHO underscored that, as per present evidence, the overall threat posed by JN.1 remains relatively low.Source-IANS