COVID-19 in India: 646 Fresh Cases Detected

by Colleen Fleiss on Dec 24 2023 9:12 PM

In the past 24 hours, India reported 656 fresh COVID-19 cases along with a single fatality, said the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
According to the MoHFW data, a total of 656 new cases have been recorded in last 24 hours. The ministry said that there are a total of 3,742 active Covid cases in India. A maximum of 128 cases were reported from Kerala, while Karnataka recorded 96 new infections.

JN.1 COVID-19 variant

Centre and states have sounded alarm over the new JN.1 Covid variant.The cases of this new variant have been found not only in India but also in other countries like Singapore and England.

The JN.1 variant, stemming from the Omicron virus lineage, has been categorized as a 'variant of interest' by the World Health Organization (WHO). Despite this classification, WHO underscored that, as per present evidence, the overall threat posed by JN.1 remains relatively low.

Source-IANS
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)
Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to ...
India Records First COVID-19 JN. 1 Variant in Kerala
A 79-year-old lady in Kerala becomes the first recorded victim of the new COVID-19 JN. 1 variant, which resembles the Omicron variant.
Decoding the Surge of Pirola: The Third Most Prevalent COVID-19 Strain
Explore Pirola's surge, controversies, and vaccine concerns as it becomes the third most prevalent COVID-19 strain, raising questions about current vaccine efficacy.

