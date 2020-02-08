by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2020 at 12:26 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India: 57,117 New Cases in a Day
On Saturday, India has witnessed a record daily jump of 57,117 new coronavirus cases apart from 764 deaths, even as its total tally neared 17 lakh.

The Ministry said that 10,94,374 patients had recovered till now, including 36,559 who were discharged from quarantine centres or hospitals in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate is 64.54 per cent.

A total of 5,65,103 patients are still undergoing treatment at hospitals and quarantine centres.


As many as 16 states and UTs have a recovery rate more than the national average. Highest numbers of recovered patients are in Delhi, Haryana, Assam, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, and Gujarat.

The government said that samples tested for coronavirus up to July 31 totalled 1,93,58,659. On Friday, 5,25,689 people were tested across the country.

States and Union Territories with zero COVID-19 deaths are now reporting fatalities. A week ago, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Sikkim, and Manipur reported zero deaths but now, corona casualties have been reported in these states/UT also. Till July 31, Manipur and Andaman and Nicobar Islands reported four deaths each and Sikkim one.

Mizoram has not yet recorded any corona death.

On Friday, India had reported a single-day spike of 55,079 coronavirus cases and 779 deaths.

Source: IANS

