COVID-19 in India: 3.49 Lakh Coronavirus Cases, 2,767 Deaths

‘The top five states which have contributed to India's total daily COVID tally include Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Delhi.’

India registered over 2,000 deaths for the fifth consecutive day with the highest spike in single-day deaths. On Saturday, India reported 2,624 deaths, on Friday 2,263, while on Thursday 2,104 deaths and 2,023 deaths were reported on Wednesday.A total of 1,92,311 have lost their lives due to Covid-19 in India since last year.The Health Ministry said that a total of 17,19,588 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, a total of 27,79,18,810 samples have been tested in the country.According to the government data, a total of 25,36,612 people were also vaccinated in the same period, taking the total inoculation count to 14,09,16,417.Since April 15, India has continued to report over 2 lakh new Covid-19 cases on a daily basis.Source: IANS