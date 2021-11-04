by Colleen Fleiss on  April 11, 2021 at 12:12 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in India: 1.52L Cases Reported, Biggest-Ever 1 Day Spike
In the last 24 years, India has reported 1,52,879 new coronavirus cases, setting another grim one-day record as the overall tally reached 1,33,58,805, according to data released by the Union Health Ministry on Sunday.

India is now the fourth-worst Covid affected country worldwide after the number of active cases rose to 11,08,087.

A total of 90,584 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 1,20,81,443 with a recovery rate of 90.44 per cent.


The Health Ministry said that a total of 1,20,81,443 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. So far, 25,66,26,850 samples have been tested.

A total of 35,19,987 people were vaccinated in the last 24 hours taking the total vaccination count to 10,15,95,147 .

States such as Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat and Rajasthan have shown a steep rise in new Covid-19 cases.

Source: IANS

