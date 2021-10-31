COVID-19 in India: 12,830 New Cases, 446 Deaths

Advertisement

Active cases presently constitute 0.46 per cent of the country's total positive cases, the lowest since March 2020.Also in the same period, a total of 11,35,142 tests were conducted across the country.India has so far conducted over 60.83 crore cumulative tests.Meanwhile, the weekly positivity rate at 1.18 per cent has remained less than 2 per cent for the last 37 days now.The daily positivity rate stands at 1.13 per cent, which has also remained below 2 per cent for last 27 days and less than 3 per cent for 62 consecutive days now.With the administration of 68,04,806 vaccine doses in the last 24 hours, India's Covid inoculation coverage has reached 106.14 crore as of Sunday morning,This has been achieved through 1,06,01,975 sessions.Source: IANS