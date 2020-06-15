by Ramya Rachamanti on  June 15, 2020 at 6:47 PM Respiratory Disease News
COVID-19 in India: 11.5k New Cases Take Tally to 3.30 Lakh
Around 11,000 cases were reported second day in a row taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 3,32,424 in India, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data revealed.

According to the ministry, at least 11,502 fresh cases were recorded in the last 24 hours -- the fourth consecutive day showing an increase of over 10,000 cases.

A total of 325 people died during the same time taking the toll to 9,520 so far since the first case was reported on January 30, the Health Ministry data said.


For the seventh consecutive day, the number of recoveries (1,69,797) remained higher than the active ones (1,53,106).

Maharashtra remained the worst-hit state in the country with total cases crossing the one lakh mark -- 1,07,958 cases, including 3,950 deaths. Maharashtra witnessed a spike of 3,390 cases in last 24 hours with 120 fatalities.

It is followed by Tamil Nadu with 44,661 cases and the national capital with 41,182 Covid-19 cases.

Delhi witnessed a growth of 2,224 cases in last 24 hours with 56 deaths taking the total number of fatalities in the national capital to 1,327.

States with more than 10,000 cases include Gujarat with 23,544 cases and 1,477 deaths, Uttar Pradesh (13,615), Rajasthan (12,694), Madhya Pradesh (10,802) and West Bengal (11,087).

The overall number of global COVID-19 cases was nearing 7.9 million, while the death toll has surged to over 4,32,000, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

As of Monday morning, the total number of cases stood at 78,93,700, while the fatalities stood at 4,32,922, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.

With 20,93,508 cases and 1,15,732 deaths, the US continues with the world's highest number of COVID-19 infections and fatalities, according to the CSSE.



Source: IANS

