COVID-19 in IIM-C: 28 Students Test Positive

by Colleen Fleiss on May 14, 2022 at 9:24 PM
The Indian Institute of Management-Calcutta (IIM-C) campus is in the grip of COVID-19 as 28 of its students have tested positive for coronavirus.

Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) authorities are considering declaring the entire campus as a containment zone till the time the situation comes under control.

Omicron Variant of COVID-19

Omicron variant is a mutated strain of coronavirus (SARS-CoV-2) with faster transmissibility and enhanced virulence compared to the original COVID-19 virus.
KMC Mayor, Firhad Hakim, said that 28 students have tested positive for Covid-19, and 58 others have been kept in isolation.

"We have given a proposal for random tests within the campus at an interval of three days. If the institute authorities do not agree to cooperate on this account, we will have no other option but to declare the entire campus a containment zone until the situation comes under control," he told media persons on Saturday.
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
COVID-19 in IIM

It is learnt that all the 28 students, who have tested positive, had undergone two separate tests from two separate labs.

Hakim says that since many students come from outside, the chances of faster spread of the virus remain. "KMC's prime target now is to arrest the spread of the virus. If that can be kept under control, then another pandemic or semi-pandemic situation can be averted," he said.

According to a bulletin issued by the state Health Department on Saturday morning, 50 new Covid-19 cases were reported from West Bengal against 42 on Thursday. However, there has been no Covid-related death in the state for the last seven days.

Source: IANS
50% of COVID-19 Patients Show at Least One Symptom

New study revealed that even after two years, almost half of the COVID-19 patients who had to be hospitalized showed at least one symptom.
Melbourne-Made COVID-19 Vaccines Make Their Way into Humans

Volunteers in the clinical trial of two Melbourne-made COVID-19 vaccines have been safely administered their doses and researchers are waiting for the next step.
