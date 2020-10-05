by Colleen Fleiss on  May 10, 2020 at 6:33 PM Indian Health News
COVID-19 in Gujarat: Coronavirus Positive Cases Near 8k Mark, Death Toll 472
Gujarat's COVID-19 tally went up to 7,797, while 23 new deaths, taking the death toll to 472, revealed sources. Over 200 patients were discharged from various hospitals across the state in the last 24 hours.

On Saturday, 394 new cases were detected by the health authorities, of which Ahmedabad reported 280 cases, followed by Surat (30), Vadodara (28), Gandhinagar (22), Bhavnagar (10), Jamnagar (7), Aravalli (4), Rajkot, Banaskantha, Panchmahals, Kheda and Botad (2 each), and Mahisagar, Bharuch and Dahod (1 each).

Since May 1, the state has been reporting over 20 deaths daily, with 258 people falling prey to the deadly virus in these nine days, taking the state's death toll to 472. On Saturday, 23 persons died of Covid-19, of which 20 people died in Ahmedabad alone. One patient each from Jamnagar, Panchmahals and Banaskantha also succumbed to the dreaded virus. Out of the 23 deceased, 8 patients did not have any comorbidity.


Ahmedabad has so far reported 363 deaths (nearly 77 per cent of the state's tally), followed by Surat (38), Vadodara (31), Anand and Bhavnagar (6 each) and Gandhinagar (5).

On Saturday, a total of 219 patients were discharged -- Ahmedabad 106, followed by Vadodara (52), Surat (46), Bhavnagar (4), Panchmahals (3), Aravalli, Botad and Navsari (2 each), and Kheda and Mahisagar (1 each). Till now, 2,091 patients have been discharged in the state.

The health authorities have so far carried out 1,09,650 tests in the state, out of which 7,797 have returned positive and 1,01,853 have returned negative.

The number of active cases in the state stands at 5,234, out of which the condition of 5,210 is stable, whereas 24 critical patients are on ventilator support.

Source: IANS

