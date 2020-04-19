COVID-19 in Gujarat: 280 New Cases, Take Total To 1,376, Deaths 534

On Saturday, 280 more coronavirus positive cases have been reported in Gujarat. Once again, the majority of new cases were from Ahmedabad, following intensified testing. Gujarat now has 1,376 positive cases with 53 deaths so far.



On Saturday morning, 176 cases and seven deaths were reported in Gujarat. In the evening, another 104 positive cases and five deaths were recorded. Out of these 104, Ahmedabad reported 96 cases, Vadodara 3, Bhavnagar 2 and Panchmahals, Sabarkantha and Mahisagar one each.

‘COVID-19: The total 53 deaths reported so far in Gujarat include 25 in Ahmedabad alone, seven in Vadodara and Surat and 4 in Bhavnagar.’





Seven patients were discharged on Saturday after treatment, taking the total to 93 in Gujarat.



"In the last 24 hours, health authorities have drawn 2,664 samples, with 277 testing positive and 2,387 negative. The total tests till now are 26,102, of which 1,376 were positive and 24,726 negative," added Ravi.



The total number of quarantined persons is 16,925, including 14,471 at home, 2,266 in government facilities and 188 in private facilities.



Five patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday, including a female (60) with hypertension and admitted in Sir T hospital, Bhavnagar; a male (65) with diabetes admitted at Civil hospital in Surat; a male (54) with hypertension admitted in the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS), Gotri; a Gandhinagar female (53) having multiple comorbidity cancer, hypertension admitted at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad; and a male (45) admitted in Anand's ND Desai hospital.



Meanwhile, the health authorities could not commence treatment of critical corona patients in Ahmedabad hospitals.



"We are awaiting permission from the ethics committee of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). We have found one donor and recipient also for plasma therapy, but it needs to be checked whether the required parameters of both individuals match or not," added Ravi.



Source: IANS "Out of the total 1,230 active cases, the condition of 1,220 is stable while 10 are on ventilators due to critical condition," said Jayanti Ravi, Principal Secretary, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gujarat.Seven patients were discharged on Saturday after treatment, taking the total to 93 in Gujarat."In the last 24 hours, health authorities have drawn 2,664 samples, with 277 testing positive and 2,387 negative. The total tests till now are 26,102, of which 1,376 were positive and 24,726 negative," added Ravi.The total number of quarantined persons is 16,925, including 14,471 at home, 2,266 in government facilities and 188 in private facilities.Five patients succumbed to the virus on Saturday, including a female (60) with hypertension and admitted in Sir T hospital, Bhavnagar; a male (65) with diabetes admitted at Civil hospital in Surat; a male (54) with hypertension admitted in the Gujarat Medical Education and Research Society (GMERS), Gotri; a Gandhinagar female (53) having multiple comorbidity cancer, hypertension admitted at Civil hospital in Ahmedabad; and a male (45) admitted in Anand's ND Desai hospital.Meanwhile, the health authorities could not commence treatment of critical corona patients in Ahmedabad hospitals."We are awaiting permission from the ethics committee of the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR). We have found one donor and recipient also for plasma therapy, but it needs to be checked whether the required parameters of both individuals match or not," added Ravi.Source: IANS

Ahmedabad has reported the maximum 862 positive cases, followed by Vadodara at 158, Surat 153, Rajkot and Bhavnagar 30 each, Anand 27, Bharuch 22, Gandhinagar 17, Patan 15, Narmada 11, Panchmahals 9, Banaskantha 8, Chotta Udepur 6, Kutch, Botad and Mehsana 4 each, Porbandar 3, Gir-Somnath, Dahod, Kheda and Sabarkantha 2 each and Jamnagar, Morbi and Aravalli one each.