by Colleen Fleiss on  August 2, 2020 at 11:34 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Goa: 280 Coronavirus Cases in a Day
On Saturday, Goa had witnessed a new record in its daily tally of reported COVID-19 cases with 280 persons testing positive, taking the total count of active cases in the state to 1,707, according to state Health Ministry statistics.

With the record number of cases reported on Saturday, Goa's cumulative tally of Covid-19 cases has reached 6,193 out of which 4,438 persons have have recovered.

A total of 48 persons have died in Goa after being infected by the viral disease, ever since the pandemic broke out in March.


Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
100 Year-old Woman Recovers from Covid-19
Century-old woman recovered from Covid-19 within a week after she contracted the virus from an infected person.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Cure Difference Jumps from 1,573 to 5.77 Lakh in 52 Days
India's COVID-19 recovery difference compared to active cases has increased from 1,573 to 5,77,899 in just 52 days.
READ MORE
UP Minister Succumbs to COVID-19
Government has announced a state mourning after the demise of Uttar Pradesh Minister Kamala Rani Varun.
READ MORE
Acute Coronary Syndrome
Acute coronary syndrome (ACS) is a sudden, acute life-threatening condition caused by a dramatic reduction in blood flow to the heart.
READ MORE
Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)
Find out more about the degenerative disease- Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Post-Nasal Drip

Post-Nasal Drip

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS)Middle East Respiratory SyndromeAcute Coronary SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake