by Colleen Fleiss on  October 24, 2020 at 8:58 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in France: Coronavirus Cases Top 1 Million
France has become the second country in Europe to pass 1 million coronavirus cases, said health officials. The overall caseload currently stands at 1,084,659.

The death toll increased to 34,508, representing a one-day spike of 298, higher than 162 on Thursday.

The number of hospitalized Covid-19 patients reached 15,008, up by 976 in one day, exceeding the 15,000 threshold for the first time since May 25.


To date, 2,073 clusters are under investigation, of which 477 are in nursing homes. This represents 184 additional outbreaks in 24 hours.

The "grave" resurgence of the epidemic has forced the government to extend curfews, imposed on Paris and eight other major cities, to 38 other departments.

The restrictive measure now involves 46 million residents who have been asked to stay home from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. from Friday midnight.

Since the end of September when infection cases soared up, France had already put in place extra measures in regions on maximum alert, including the closure of bars, pools and gyms.

Entertainment facilities including circus, dance clubs, trade shows are banned.

All outdoor facilities, such as stadiums, can open for no more than 1,000 people.

"By the middle of next week, we will have a clearer picture of the impact of the measures we have taken... And we will have decisions to make in the next few weeks to adjust things," President Emmanuel Macron said on Friday.

It was too early to say if France is heading towards new nationwide confinement or local lockdown, he added.

Based on the scientists' projections, Macron told reporters that French people have to live with the Covid-19 at least until next summer.

"The question is how to live with the virus during this time? In the phase we are in, we have no other choice.

"That is to say to reduce our social life to the maximum, limit contacts and break its circulation," he added.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Lockdown Decreased Mental Health, Sleep, Exercise
New research adds to the growing body of evidence that COVID-19 lockdown dramatically modified our personal habits, reduced mental health, sleep, and exercise.
READ MORE
Aspirin Use Reduces Heart Disease Complications, Improves Survival in COVID-19 Patients
Low-dose aspirin intake by hospitalized COVID-19 patients can reduce the risk of cardiovascular complications and death, reports a new study.
READ MORE
COVID-19 In Maharashtra: Active Cases Dropped to 1.5L
Maharashtra's COVID-19 deaths and new cases continued to be on decline and as recoveries improved, the number of active cases touched 1.5 lakh.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood - Sugar Chart

Blood - Sugar Chart

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake