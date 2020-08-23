COVID-19 in Egypt: 89 New Cases Reported

Egypt has recorded 89 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since April 4, taking the overall caseload in the country to 97,237, said the Health Ministry.



Besides the new cases, Saturday also marked the first time that daily infections fell below 100 for the first time after they started to surpass the figure on April 5, reports Xinhua news agency.

‘COVID-19: Egypt recorded 12 fatalities, taking the death toll to 5,243, while 800 patients were discharged from hospitals, bringing the total recoveries to 65,118. ’





Public parks, entertainment parks and zoos will also be allowed to receive visitors from the beginning of September but with a limited capacity, while public beaches will remain closed until further notice.



The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed coronavirus case on February 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.



The country resumed international flights in early July, after it lifted a partial curfew it had imposed late March, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theatres and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archaeological sites, all with limited capacity.



Source: IANS The announcement came a day after the cabinet decided that from September 1, all travellers coming to Egypt will have to present a recent PCR test that proves they are Covid-19 free.Public parks, entertainment parks and zoos will also be allowed to receive visitors from the beginning of September but with a limited capacity, while public beaches will remain closed until further notice.The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed coronavirus case on February 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.The country resumed international flights in early July, after it lifted a partial curfew it had imposed late March, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theatres and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archaeological sites, all with limited capacity.Source: IANS

On Thursday, Upper Egypt's Luxor announced that the cabinet agreed to reopen archaeological sites, hotels and museums in the monument-rich city for tourists from the beginning of September.