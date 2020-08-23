by Colleen Fleiss on  August 23, 2020 at 10:46 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Egypt: 89 New Cases Reported
Egypt has recorded 89 new coronavirus cases, the lowest since April 4, taking the overall caseload in the country to 97,237, said the Health Ministry.

Besides the new cases, Saturday also marked the first time that daily infections fell below 100 for the first time after they started to surpass the figure on April 5, reports Xinhua news agency.

Empowering Better Health

On Thursday, Upper Egypt's Luxor announced that the cabinet agreed to reopen archaeological sites, hotels and museums in the monument-rich city for tourists from the beginning of September.


The announcement came a day after the cabinet decided that from September 1, all travellers coming to Egypt will have to present a recent PCR test that proves they are Covid-19 free.

Public parks, entertainment parks and zoos will also be allowed to receive visitors from the beginning of September but with a limited capacity, while public beaches will remain closed until further notice.

The most populous Arab country announced its first confirmed coronavirus case on February 14 and the first death from the highly infectious virus on March 8.

The country resumed international flights in early July, after it lifted a partial curfew it had imposed late March, and reopened restaurants, cafes, theatres and cinemas, as well as hotels, museums and archaeological sites, all with limited capacity.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Cases in US Below 50K for 7 Days
US has reported 46,754 new coronavirus cases, marking the seventh consecutive day the daily count fell below 50,000 since August 16.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Odisha: 2,993 New Coronavirus Cases Reported in a Day
Odisha has reported 2,993 coronavirus cases in a day, taking its total tally to 78,530, the Health Department said on Sunday.
READ MORE
India to Have COVID-19 Vaccine by End of 2020
Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare Harsh Vardhan said that a COVID-19 vaccine is likely in the next 4-5 months.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Iron Intake Calculator

Iron Intake Calculator

Find a Doctor

Find a Doctor

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

Noscaphene (Noscapine)

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake