COVID-19 in Delhi: Tally Mounts to 6,542

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday held a meeting through video conferencing to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.
‘The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi has mounted to 6,542 while 68 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far.’
Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared three private hospitals -- Fortis in Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute in Rohini and Khushi Hospital in Dwarka -- as Covid-19 hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspect cases. With the inclusion of these hospitals, a total of 150 isolation beds have been added.
Source: IANS