COVID-19 in Delhi: Tally Mounts to 6,542

In New Delhi, in the past 24 hours, 224 new coronavirus cases were reported. Delhi now has 84 containment zones, according to the Delhi Health Department. A total of 2,020 persons have recovered from the disease till now.



The number of cumulative tests conducted till Friday is 84,226, while the total number patients under home isolation is 937. There are 4,454 active cases in Delhi. As per the health department data, nearly 85.29 per cent of the deceased had comorbidity. Ninety-one patients are in the ICU while 18 are on ventilator support.

‘The total number of coronavirus positive cases in Delhi has mounted to 6,542 while 68 persons have succumbed to the dreaded virus so far.’





Source: IANS Meanwhile, the Delhi government has declared three private hospitals -- Fortis in Shalimar Bagh, Saroj Medical Institute in Rohini and Khushi Hospital in Dwarka -- as Covid-19 hospitals for admitting confirmed or suspect cases. With the inclusion of these hospitals, a total of 150 isolation beds have been added.Source: IANS

Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain on Saturday held a meeting through video conferencing to review the Covid-19 situation in the national capital.