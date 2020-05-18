by Ramya Rachamanti on  May 18, 2020 at 6:13 PM Respiratory Disease News
COVID-19 in Delhi: Deaths Jump to 160; Cases Cross 10K
The coronavirus cases in New Delhi has crossed the 10,000-mark and the death toll has reached 160, the Delhi Health Department said on Monday.

With 299 new cases reported in a day, Delhi's tally of coronavirus patients has jumped to 10,054, with 5,409 active cases, it said.

As per the Delhi Health reports, 12 new fatalities were added in the tally taking the total COVID death toll in the national capital to 160, however, none of these were reported in the last 24 hours.


The Health report said that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where primary cause of death was found to be the infection, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.

The Health Department said a total of 289 patients have recovered in the city in the last 24 hours.

"Total 299 new cases were reported and the positive cases in the city reached 10,054 on Monday. At least 4,485 patients have recovered from coronavirus so far in Delhi while 5,409 cases are active," the Health Department said.

According to the Delhi Health Bulletin, among the 160 who died, 138 had other serious diseases. Also, only 33 people out of the total deaths were those below the age of 50 years.



Source: IANS

