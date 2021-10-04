COVID-19 in Delhi: 7,897 New Coronavirus Infections

Delhi has reported 7,897 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin released on Saturday. The number of cases is less in comparison to Friday's 8521 new cases. However, the number of samples tested was also less.



As many as 77,374 samples were tested, of which 43,473 by RT-PCR and 33,901 through the Rapid Antigen Test. On Friday, the figure for sample testing was 109,398.

‘In Delhi the daily positivity rate was reported at 10.21 per cent, while the cumulative positivity rate was registered at 4.63 per cent. Daily positivity rate on Friday was reported at 7.79 per cent.’





With 39 more deaths on Friday, the Covid-19 related death toll rose to 11,235.



The national capital continued to witness an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases from the last few weeks and the Delhi government is set put in some more restrictions in coming days. The state government has already imposed a night curfew in the city between 10 pm to 5 am. But it is not going for a lockdown, yet.



Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said: "Lockdown is not an option. However, we will be putting some restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus. The Delhi government will issue some new restrictions in the coming few days."



At present, the active cases stand at 28,773, out of which 15,266 are in home isolation.