by Colleen Fleiss on  April 10, 2021 at 9:55 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Delhi: 7,897 New Coronavirus Infections
Delhi has reported 7,897 new coronavirus positive cases in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi government's health bulletin released on Saturday. The number of cases is less in comparison to Friday's 8521 new cases. However, the number of samples tested was also less.

As many as 77,374 samples were tested, of which 43,473 by RT-PCR and 33,901 through the Rapid Antigen Test. On Friday, the figure for sample testing was 109,398.

At present, the active cases stand at 28,773, out of which 15,266 are in home isolation.


On a positive note, 5,716 coronavirus infected people recovered, taking the total so far to 6,74,4 15.

With 39 more deaths on Friday, the Covid-19 related death toll rose to 11,235.

The national capital continued to witness an exponential surge in Covid-19 cases from the last few weeks and the Delhi government is set put in some more restrictions in coming days. The state government has already imposed a night curfew in the city between 10 pm to 5 am. But it is not going for a lockdown, yet.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said: "Lockdown is not an option. However, we will be putting some restrictions in place to contain the spread of the virus. The Delhi government will issue some new restrictions in the coming few days."

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

COVID-19 Vaccination in India: Issues and Challenges
India's COVID-19 vaccination program has been launched. It currently uses the vaccines Covishield and Covaxin. There are some issues and challenges that need to be overcome in order to vaccinate all Indians.
READ MORE
COVID-19: Diet Plan and Lifestyle Modifications for the Unlock Phase
Healthy eating habits and adherence to physical activity are required during COVID-19 lockdown. WHO has prepared a set of general tips that you could follow during the lockdown to stay fit and healthy.
READ MORE
Mumbai COVID-19 Tally Crosses Half Million Mark
In Mumbai, the COVID-19 tally has surpassed half million cases since the outbreak of the pandemic 13 months ago, as the state entered its first 'weekend lockdown' era, health officials said here on Friday.
READ MORE
Mass COVID-19 Vaccination Drive Soon in Kerala
With a fresh surge in Covid cases, the Kerala government has decided to embark on a mass vaccination drive, named "Crushing the curve".
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Pressure Calculator

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

Vent Forte (Theophylline)

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake