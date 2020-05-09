COVID-19 in Delhi: 50% Increase in Deaths in 3 Weeks

"We are actively engaging with the Delhi government and taking the necessary steps to tackle the situation. Many meetings have taken place with Delhi LG in this regard," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Union Health Ministry.Besides, Delhi also found a place among the five states and Union Territories, which accounted for 70 per cent of the total deaths to have occurred due to COVID-19 with Maharashtra sharing the maximum toll.According to the data, Maharashtra's share was 37.39 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11.16 per cent, Karnataka at 8.83 per cent, Delhi at 6.65 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 6.12 per cent and the remaining 29.85 per cent shared by the rest of the country.Source: IANS