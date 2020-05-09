by Ramya Rachamanti on  September 5, 2020 at 7:45 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Delhi: 50% Increase in Deaths in 3 Weeks
Deaths due to COVID-19 infection increased by 50 per cent during the last three weeks. The ministry shared data on the states accounting for maximum fatalities due to COVID-19. The data compiled a daily average of deaths recorded weekly in the last three weeks starting August 13 till September 2.

Between August 13 and August 19, the number of deaths recorded due to COVID-19 were 12, while it was 14 between August 20 and August 26, and 18 between August 27 and September 2, the data showed. Rise in deaths are observed in Andhra Pradesh apart from Delhi.

The rise in death rate could be due to the sudden spike in daily infections. The ministry is in coordination with the Delhi government to control the situation.


"We are actively engaging with the Delhi government and taking the necessary steps to tackle the situation. Many meetings have taken place with Delhi LG in this regard," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary at the Union Health Ministry.

Besides, Delhi also found a place among the five states and Union Territories, which accounted for 70 per cent of the total deaths to have occurred due to COVID-19 with Maharashtra sharing the maximum toll.

According to the data, Maharashtra's share was 37.39 per cent, followed by Tamil Nadu at 11.16 per cent, Karnataka at 8.83 per cent, Delhi at 6.65 per cent, Andhra Pradesh at 6.12 per cent and the remaining 29.85 per cent shared by the rest of the country.



Source: IANS

