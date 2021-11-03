by Angela Mohan on  March 11, 2021 at 5:28 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Chile: Positivity Rate Hit Highest Since July
COVID-19 PCR test's positivity rate is highest in Chile, at 11.01 per cent, according to the Ministry of Health.

In addition, Chile registered 3,958 new COVID-19 infections and 24 deaths in the last 24 hours, for a total of 867,949 cases and 21,206 deaths, the Xinhua news agency reported.

Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris stated in a press release that three regions in the country have had a reduction in cases in the last seven days.


However, he noted that the regions with the greatest increase in new cases in one week were Santiago Metropolitan, Nuble, Biobio and Los Rios.

The South American country has seen an increase in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, at a time when summer vacation ended and schools reopened.



Source: IANS

