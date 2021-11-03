COVID-19 in Chile: Positivity Rate Hit Highest Since July

Chilean Health Minister Enrique Paris stated in a press release that three regions in the country have had a reduction in cases in the last seven days.
However, he noted that the regions with the greatest increase in new cases in one week were Santiago Metropolitan, Nuble, Biobio and Los Rios.
The South American country has seen an increase in COVID-19 infections in recent weeks, at a time when summer vacation ended and schools reopened.
Source: IANS