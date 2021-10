In the United States, the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases in children has surpassed 6 million, according to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP). The number of new child Covid-19 cases remains exceptionally high, it said.

‘Over 6.04 million American children have contracted coronavirus since the pandemic began.’

Over two weeks, September 23-October 7, there was a 6 per cent increase in the cumulated number of child Covid-19 cases in the country, said the report.



Source: IANS

Advertisement

Over 148,000 cases were added between September 30 and October 7, with over 750,000 child cases added over the past four weeks.