by Colleen Fleiss on  April 11, 2020 at 8:16 PM Indian Health News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Chennai: 775 People Under Coronavirus Watch
In Chennai, 775 people were to be monitored for coronavirus infection, while 2,488 have shown symptoms, said the Greater Chennai Corporation.

The corporation has surveyed 86.74 lakh households in the Tamil Nadu capital for coronavirus infection.

About Coronavirus


Coronaviruses keep shifting their host very often from animals to humans (zoonosis), from humans to animals (reverse zoonosis), between humans, and between animals. There are 4 genera of coronaviruses, viz. alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. The symptoms of human coronaviruses are quite similar to those of a common cold or the flu. In this new strain of coronavirus, symptoms appear about a week after the infection has occurred hence it spreads more rapidly.

Coronavirus: Treatment & Prevention

Currently, there is no specific treatment targeting the coronavirus. Most treatments target the symptoms. Preventive strategies are the best means to curtail the infection. Coronavirus infections can be prevented with the practice of good hygiene. Following is a list of preventive measures:

• Wash hands after going out or interacting with people
• Wear a fitted mask with the absorbent white surface facing the mouth to absorb the germs that you cough out
• Avoid crowded areas and places with poor ventilation
• Avoid unprotected contact with live animals
• Avoid eating uncooked meat or keeping it in contact with other food. Make sure you wash and cook meat and eggs thoroughly.
• Cover your nose and mouth at all times when coughing or sneezing
• Avoid travel to reduce contact with potential infected individuals

Source: Medindia

Recommended Reading

Gardening can Boost Your Body Image Amid COVID-19 Lockdown
Love your body: Gardening can improve your body image and boost your self-esteem. So, hurry up, start spending more time in the garden to get a positive body image during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
COVID-19 Lockdown: Increase Family Time to Limit Your Child’s Screen Time
Want to keep your kids away from mobile phones? Spending quality time with family and playing a family game can limit your child's screen time while social distancing during the COVID-19 lockdown.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in Maharashtra: Lockdown Extended Till April 30
Lockdown in Maharashtra has extended till April 30, said Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. The Ministry of Heath and Family Affairs has provided guidelines for detecting and treating COVID-19 pandemic.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Middle East Respiratory Syndrome
MERS, a newly discovered respiratory disease, was recently reported in the Arabian region. MERS is caused by a virus similar to that causing common cold and other respiratory illnesses.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Diaphragmatic Hernia

Diaphragmatic Hernia

More News on:

Middle East Respiratory SyndromeCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake