COVID-19 in Chennai: 775 People Under Coronavirus Watch

Coronaviruses keep shifting their host very often from animals to humans (zoonosis), from humans to animals (reverse zoonosis), between humans, and between animals. There are 4 genera of coronaviruses, viz. alpha, beta, gamma, and delta. The symptoms of human coronaviruses are quite similar to those of a common cold or the flu. In this new strain of coronavirus, symptoms appear about a week after the infection has occurred hence it spreads more rapidly.Currently, there is no specific treatment targeting the coronavirus. Most treatments target the symptoms. Preventive strategies are the best means to curtail the infection. Coronavirus infections can be prevented with the practice of good hygiene. Following is a list of preventive measures:• Wash hands after going out or interacting with people• Wear a fitted mask with the absorbent white surface facing the mouth to absorb the germs that you cough out• Avoid crowded areas and places with poor ventilation• Avoid unprotected contact with live animals• Avoid eating uncooked meat or keeping it in contact with other food. Make sure you wash and cook meat and eggs thoroughly.• Cover your nose and mouth at all times when coughing or sneezing• Avoid travel to reduce contact with potential infected individualsSource: Medindia