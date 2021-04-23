by Colleen Fleiss on  April 23, 2021 at 11:28 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Chennai: 33 of 59 COVID Deaths in Single Day
Chennai has reported 3,780 fresh cases and 33 of the 59 deaths recorded in the city, said sources.

Chennai district alone accounted for 24 deaths and the region including Chengalpet, Tiruvullar and Kancheepuram recorded the remaining 9 deaths taking the total death toll of Chennai region to 33.

Chennai region has a total of 5,597 fresh cases on Thursday with the total active cases of the region touching 44,364 cases.


Coimbatore reported 689 fresh cases and one death. Madurai reported five deaths on Thursday and 495 fresh cases followed by Tirunelveli with 449 cases.

A total of 99,219 people were administered vaccines on Thursday taking the total vaccinated population to 50 lakh in the last 88 days.

Source: IANS

