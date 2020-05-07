COVID-19 in Britain: Deaths Rise to 44,198

In Britain, another 67 coronavirus positive patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,198, the British Department of Health and Social Care has said.



The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

‘As of Saturday morning, 284,900 people have tested positive for the disease in Britain, a daily increase of 624, according to the department.’





In advance of the biggest easing of lockdown rules, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would benefit the local businesses as well as the whole country, warning he would not hesitate to re-impose restrictions if the new freedoms sent the number of coronavirus patients rocketing.



Millions of people in England emerged from the Covid-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months.