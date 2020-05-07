by Colleen Fleiss on  July 5, 2020 at 11:17 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 in Britain: Deaths Rise to 44,198
In Britain, another 67 coronavirus positive patients have died, bringing the total coronavirus-related death toll in the country to 44,198, the British Department of Health and Social Care has said.

The figures include deaths in all settings, including hospitals, care homes and the wider community.

Millions of people in England emerged from the Covid-19 lockdown on the so called "Super Saturday" to enjoy coffee shops, bars, restaurants and hair salons for the first time in over three months.


Meanwhile, political leaders and health chiefs were nervously watching the day's progress, gauging the impact of the first taste of "real freedom" since March.

In advance of the biggest easing of lockdown rules, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said it would benefit the local businesses as well as the whole country, warning he would not hesitate to re-impose restrictions if the new freedoms sent the number of coronavirus patients rocketing.

Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Bangladesh Records 1,59,679 COVID-19 Cases
In Bangladesh, the number of COVID-19 cases has reached 1,59,679 and death toll to 1,997, revealed health officials.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Nearly 25k New Corona Cases, Total Tally 6,73,165
India in the last 24 hours has recorded a single-day spike of record 24,850 new coronavirus cases on Sunday, taking its total tally to 6,73,165 even as over 600 deaths.
READ MORE
Global COVID-19 Count Reaches 1.8mm
Total number of global COVID-19 cases reaches over 10.8 million, while the deaths have touched to more than 520,000.
READ MORE
COVID-19 in India: Records Highest 1-Day Spike Of Over 22k Corona Cases
India has recorded the highest single-day spike of 22,771 cases, pushing the total tally to 6,48,315.
READ MORE
Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE
Neck Cracking
Neck cracking or neck popping is caused by quick movements to loosen the ligaments and joints of the neck. Cracking can occur in the knuckles, lower back, hips, ankles and toes. Rarely, neck popping may puncture blood vessels.
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine)

Blood Donation - Recipients

Blood Donation - Recipients

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

Fongitar (Zinc Pyrithionone)

More News on:

Neck CrackingCoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake