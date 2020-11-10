COVID-19 in Andhra: Tally Crosses 7.5 Lakh With 5,000 New Cases

‘With the new additions, the Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 tally rose to 7,50,517 cases.’

In the past 24 hours, 34 more patients succumbed to the virus, swelling the statewide Covid pandemic toll to 6,194.Prakasam reported the highest deaths, 6, followed by Chittoor (5), East Godavari and Krishna (4 each), Nellore and Visakhapatnam (3 each), Anantapur, Guntur, Kurnool and West Godavari (2 each) and Kadapa and Srikakulam (1 each).Meanwhile, the positive trend of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in Andhra Pradesh with 6,659 more recoveries. Total recoveries rose to 6.9 lakh.Of the 7.5 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 46,624, even as the state has completed 64.9 lakh Covid tests.On Saturday, Andhra Pradesh tested 73,625 samples for Covid with a positivity rate of 11.56 per cent.Source: IANS