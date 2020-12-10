COVID-19 In Andhra: Recoveries Cross 7 Lakh Mark

With the new additions, Chittoor's tally crossed the 70,000 mark while West Godavari's reached 75,000.Meanwhile, 30 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 6,224.Chittoor accounts for the highest number of deaths, 705, followed by East Godavari (568), Guntur (560) and Anantapur (524) among others.Of the 7.55 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 46,295, even as the state has completed 65.6 lakh COVID tests.On Sunday, AP tested 75,517 samples for COVID even as the state's positivity rate currently stands at 11.56 per cent.Source: IANS