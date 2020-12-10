by Angela Mohan on  October 12, 2020 at 11:49 AM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 In Andhra: Recoveries Cross 7 Lakh Mark
COVID-19 recoveries in Andhra Pradesh reached 7,03,208 on Sunday. Among the 13 districts, East Godavari witnessed the highest number of recoveries at 97,630.

On Sunday, the state registered 5,210 more cases, raising the tally to 7.55 lakh.

West Godavari accounted for the highest number of infections, 786, followed by Chittoor (713), East Godavari (701), Krishna (462), Guntur (431), Kadapa (418) and Prakasam (362) among others.


With the new additions, Chittoor's tally crossed the 70,000 mark while West Godavari's reached 75,000.

Meanwhile, 30 more patients succumbed to the virus, raising the statewide toll to 6,224.

Chittoor accounts for the highest number of deaths, 705, followed by East Godavari (568), Guntur (560) and Anantapur (524) among others.

Of the 7.55 lakh cases, active cases currently stand at 46,295, even as the state has completed 65.6 lakh COVID tests.

On Sunday, AP tested 75,517 samples for COVID even as the state's positivity rate currently stands at 11.56 per cent.



Source: IANS

