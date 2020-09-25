by Angela Mohan on  September 25, 2020 at 2:42 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19 in Andhra: Active Cases Below 70k in the State
Active COVID-19 cases in Andhra Pradesh were now less than 70,000. East Godavari district is battling the highest number of active cases with 11,395 infections, overtaking Prakasam district's 10,639.

Active cases in all other 11 districts are below the 10,000-mark.

As usual, East Godavari district has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, at 1,095, raising the district's tally to 91,142. The district is the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state.


Among other places, West Godavari district accounted for 992 infections, followed by Prakasam (927), Chittoor (902), Guntur (551), Kadapa (545), Anantapur (497) and Srikakulam (461).

Meanwhile, 52 more patients succumbed to the virus, swelling the statewide toll to 5,558.

However, the positive development of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in Andhra with 8,807 more patients beating the virus. Total recoveries reached 5.79 lakh.



Source: IANS

