COVID-19 in Andhra: Active Cases Below 70k in the State

As usual, East Godavari district has reported the highest number of coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, at 1,095, raising the district's tally to 91,142. The district is the epicentre of the pandemic in the southern state.
Among other places, West Godavari district accounted for 992 infections, followed by Prakasam (927), Chittoor (902), Guntur (551), Kadapa (545), Anantapur (497) and Srikakulam (461).
Meanwhile, 52 more patients succumbed to the virus, swelling the statewide toll to 5,558.
However, the positive development of recoveries outnumbering infections continues in Andhra with 8,807 more patients beating the virus. Total recoveries reached 5.79 lakh.
