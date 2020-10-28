by Angela Mohan on  October 28, 2020 at 3:06 PM Coronavirus News
RSS Email Print This Page Comment bookmark

COVID-19 In Andhra: 2901 More Cases, Tally Reaches 8.1 Lakh
2,901 new coronavirus cases were reported in Andhra Pradesh. West Godavari district accounted for the highest number of infections, 555, followed by East Godavari (464), Krishna (411), Guntur (385) and Chittoor (272).

Among other places, Anantapur and Prakasam (153 each), Kadapa (127), Visakhapatnam (106), Nellore (76), Srikakulam (73), Vizianagaram (71) and Kurnool (55).

With the new additions, Kurnool and Nellore districts are inching towards the 60,000 mark. Vizianagaram is close to 40,00 mark.


East Godavari leads the districts with 1.14 lakh cases while West Godavari trails it with 83,779 cases.

Meanwhile, 19 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide Covid toll to 6,625.

On adding the new deaths, Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest Covid toll in the southern state, 772.

However, the positive trend of higher recoveries outnumbering new cases continues in AP with 4,352 more recoveries.

So far, 7.77 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in Andhra Pradesh, where the number of active cases presently stands at 27,300.

With 74,757 more tests, AP has tested 76.9 lakh samples for the virus in total.



Source: IANS

Recommended Reading

Coronavirus
Coronaviruses infect animals, humans, and birds. Human coronaviruses, such as SARS, MERS, and 2019-nCoV cause respiratory distress and even death. The S protein is the infectious agent of the virus.
READ MORE
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
COVID-19 pandemic is causing changes in how we greet each other. The traditional Indian way of greeting with folded hands (Namaste) is now being preferred over handshake. Namaste has more to it than just being a greetings, read to find out
READ MORE

Most Popular on Medindia

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam)

Hearing Loss Calculator

Hearing Loss Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

Pregnancy Confirmation Calculator

More News on:

CoronavirusIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake