COVID-19 In Andhra: 2901 More Cases, Tally Reaches 8.1 Lakh

East Godavari leads the districts with 1.14 lakh cases while West Godavari trails it with 83,779 cases.Meanwhile, 19 more patients succumbed to the virus, increasing the statewide Covid toll to 6,625.On adding the new deaths, Chittoor continues to be the district with the highest Covid toll in the southern state, 772.However, the positive trend of higher recoveries outnumbering new cases continues in AP with 4,352 more recoveries.So far, 7.77 lakh patients have recovered from the disease in Andhra Pradesh, where the number of active cases presently stands at 27,300.With 74,757 more tests, AP has tested 76.9 lakh samples for the virus in total.Source: IANS