About Careers MedBlog Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19 Caused Lung Diseases in some Hospitalized Patients

by Colleen Fleiss on December 2, 2022 at 11:15 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19 Caused Lung Diseases in some Hospitalized Patients

Computed Tomography (CT) scans from COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital revealed patterns suggestive of interstitial lung disease.

The characteristics of the 209 study participants who had CT scans were applied to a wider post-hospitalization cohort of almost 3,500 people without a CT to stratify the risk of residual lung abnormalities.

What is Interstitial Lung Disease

"Interstitial lung disease" refers to a broad group of diseases that are characterized by lung scarring, including idiopathic lung fibrosis. This scarring makes it difficult to breathe and get oxygen into the bloodstream. Lung damage from this group of diseases may be irreversible and get worse over time.

Listen to this News

Interstitial Cystitis

Interstitial Cystitis


Interstitial cystistis is an umbrella term where a pathology cannot be defined but the patient suffers from recurring, pain in the pelvic region along with other symptoms including frequency or urgency in urination
Advertisement


"While many people suffer from prolonged shortness of breath, the major implication of these findings is that a significant number of people discharged from a COVID hospitalization may also have fibrotic abnormalities in their lungs. These results should help concentrate efforts to closely follow at-risk patients. This follow-up should include repeat radiological imaging and lung function testing," said corresponding author Iain Stewart, PhD, advanced research fellow (Rayne Foundation), Margaret Turner Warwick Centre for Fibrosing Lung Disease, National Heart and Lung Institute, Imperial College London.

He added, "For some people, these fibrotic patterns may be stable or resolve, while for others, they may lead to longer term lung fibrosis progression, worse quality of life, and decreased life expectancy. Earlier detection of progression is essential to improving outcomes."
Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)

Test your Knowledge on Coronavirus (COVID-19)


Coronavirus is a large positive-strand RNA virus that is surrounded by a protein envelope. The virus obtains its name from the S protein spikes on its surface, which resemble a crown. The overall pattern of increasing coronavirus cases is shown to spike up with the "second wave" of COVID-19. With spiking effects of the second wave of follow COVID-appropriate safety practices like wearing
Advertisement

The UK Interstitial Lung Disease (UKILD) study was performed in cooperation with the PHOSP (post hospitalization)-COVID study, which consists of researchers and clinicians from across the United Kingdom, to look at how different patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 subsequently recovered. The UKILD COVID study excluded patients in PHOSP-COVID who had interstitial lung disease prior to COVID-related hospital admission.

Interim study participants were discharged from the hospital by the end of March 2021, while interim data were collected until October 2021, restricting the analysis to 240 days after discharge. The researchers identified patients with thoracic CTs from the PHOSP-COVID database. The primary outcome they sought to determine was the prevalence of residual lung abnormalities in people discharged from a COVID-19 hospitalization. Analyses were performed to determine participants' risk factors for residual lung abnormalities in those who did not receive a CT scan. These risks were used to estimate their prevalence in the overall population hospitalized by the end of March 2021.

According to the authors, "The UKILD Post-COVID interim analysis of residual lung abnormalities in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 offers the largest assessment of prevalence in hospitalized individuals to date, and is consistent with findings from a number of smaller studies that demonstrate persistent radiological patterns and impaired gas transfer during the extended follow-up of patients with COVID-19. At the time of this interim analysis, it is not possible to determine whether the observed residual lung abnormalities represent early interstitial lung disease with potential for progression, or whether they reflect pneumonitis that may be stable or resolve over time."

"The next phase of the study is a primary analysis, which will be performed at 12 months. At that time, we will also use linked electronic health records of hospital admissions and mortality data to support our analyses. We expect to have the final results in early 2023."

Source: Eurekalert

Listen to this News

The Lungs - Animation

The Lungs - Animation


The lungs are our organs of respiration. It is within these, that exchange of gases takes place.
Advertisement

Low-Dose Morphine Can Help Patients With Lung Disease to Sleep Better

Low-Dose Morphine Can Help Patients With Lung Disease to Sleep Better


New research is focused on the sleep of people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD), regarding the benefits of using a low-dose morphine pill.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
World Disability Day 2022 - The Role of Innovative Transformation
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
Diet and Oral Health: The Sugary Connection May Become Sour
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
World AIDS Day 2022 - Equalize!
View all
Recommended Reading
Chronic BronchitisChronic Bronchitis
CoronavirusCoronavirus
COVID in ChildrenCOVID in Children
COVID Vaccination for Pregnant WomenCOVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and FactsCOVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts
How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID TimesHow to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times
Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional HandshakeIndian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake
Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, DepressionMental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression
PneumoconiosisPneumoconiosis
SilicosisSilicosis
Medicall - India's Largest Hospital Equipment Expo
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Pneumoconiosis Silicosis Chronic Bronchitis Coronavirus Indian Namaste the Preferred Greeting over Conventional Handshake COVID in Children COVID Vaccination for Pregnant Women COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts Mental Health during COVID-19: Top Tips to Manage COVID Anxiety, Depression How to Find Joy and Hope during COVID Times 

Most Popular on Medindia

Indian Medical Journals Selfie Addiction Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Drug - Food Interactions Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Sanatogen Nutam (400mg) (Piracetam) Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Iron Intake Calculator
This site uses cookies to deliver our services.By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use  Ok, Got it. Close
×

COVID-19 Caused Lung Diseases in some Hospitalized Patients Personalised Printable Document (PDF)

Please complete this form and we'll send you a personalised information that is requested

You may use this for your own reference or forward it to your friends.

Please use the information prudently. If you are not a medical doctor please remember to consult your healthcare provider as this information is not a substitute for professional advice.

Name *

Email Address *

Country *

Areas of Interests