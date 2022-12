COVID-19 Caused Lung Diseases in some Hospitalized Patients

Advertisement

He added, "For some people, these fibrotic patterns may be stable or resolve, while for others, they may lead to longer term lung fibrosis progression, worse quality of life, and decreased life expectancy. Earlier detection of progression is essential to improving outcomes."The UK Interstitial Lung Disease (UKILD) study was performed in cooperation with the PHOSP (post hospitalization)-COVID study, which consists of researchers and clinicians from across the United Kingdom, to look at how different patients who were hospitalized with COVID-19 subsequently recovered. The UKILD COVID study excluded patients in PHOSP-COVID who had interstitial lung disease prior to COVID-related hospital admission.Interim study participants were discharged from the hospital by the end of March 2021, while interim data were collected until October 2021, restricting the analysis to 240 days after discharge. The researchers identified patients with thoracic CTs from the PHOSP-COVID database. The primary outcome they sought to determine was the prevalence of residual lung abnormalities in people discharged from a COVID-19 hospitalization. Analyses were performed to determine participants' risk factors for residual lung abnormalities in those who did not receive a CT scan. These risks were used to estimate their prevalence in the overall population hospitalized by the end of March 2021.According to the authors, "The UKILD Post-COVID interim analysis of residual lung abnormalities in patients hospitalized for COVID-19 offers the largest assessment of prevalence in hospitalized individuals to date, and is consistent with findings from a number of smaller studies that demonstrate persistent radiological patterns and impaired gas transfer during the extended follow-up of patients with COVID-19. At the time of this interim analysis, it is not possible to determine whether the observed residual lung abnormalities represent early interstitial lung disease with potential for progression, or whether they reflect pneumonitis that may be stable or resolve over time.""The next phase of the study is a primary analysis, which will be performed at 12 months. At that time, we will also use linked electronic health records of hospital admissions and mortality data to support our analyses. We expect to have the final results in early 2023."Source: Eurekalert