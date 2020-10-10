by Colleen Fleiss on  October 10, 2020 at 10:25 PM Coronavirus News
COVID-19: Global Coronavirus Cases Nearing 36.8 Million
Global COVID-19 cases are nearing the 36.8 million mark, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,066,800, according to the Johns Hopkins University.

The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 7,660,123 and 213,588, respectively, according to the CSSE.

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,906,151, while the country's death toll soared to 106,490.


The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,055,888), Russia (1,265,572), Colombia (894,300), Argentina (871,468), Spain (861,112), Peru (838,614), Mexico (810,020), France (732,598), South Africa (688,352), the UK (578,390), Iran (492,378), Chile (477,769), Iraq (397,780), Bangladesh (375,870), and Italy (343,770), the CSSE figures showed.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 149,639.

The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,497), the UK (42,769), Italy (36,111), Peru (33,098), Spain (32,929), France (32,601), Iran (28,098), Colombia (27,495), Argentina (23,225), Russia (22,137), South Africa (17,547), Chile (13,220), Ecuador (12,175), Indonesia (11,677) and Belgium (10,126).

Source: IANS

