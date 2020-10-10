COVID-19: Global Coronavirus Cases Nearing 36.8 Million

India comes in second place in terms of cases at 6,906,151, while the country's death toll soared to 106,490.
‘As of Saturday morning, the total number of COVID-19 cases stood at 36,791,842 and the fatalities increased to 1,066,861, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed in its latest update.’
The other top 15 countries with the maximum amount of cases are Brazil (5,055,888), Russia (1,265,572), Colombia (894,300), Argentina (871,468), Spain (861,112), Peru (838,614), Mexico (810,020), France (732,598), South Africa (688,352), the UK (578,390), Iran (492,378), Chile (477,769), Iraq (397,780), Bangladesh (375,870), and Italy (343,770), the CSSE figures showed.
Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 149,639.
The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (83,497), the UK (42,769), Italy (36,111), Peru (33,098), Spain (32,929), France (32,601), Iran (28,098), Colombia (27,495), Argentina (23,225), Russia (22,137), South Africa (17,547), Chile (13,220), Ecuador (12,175), Indonesia (11,677) and Belgium (10,126).
Source: IANS