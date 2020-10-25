COVID-19: Global Cases Top 42.5 Million

The global coronavirus cases have topped 42.5 million, while the deaths have soared to more than 1,148,940, according to the Johns Hopkins University.



The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 8,571,943 and 224,771, respectively, according to the CSSE.

Brazil currently accounts for the second highest number of fatalities at 156,903.



The countries with a death toll above 10,000 are Mexico (88,743), the UK (44,835), Italy (37,210), Spain (34,752), France (34,536), Peru (34,033), Iran (32,320), Colombia (30,000), Argentina (28,613), Russia (25,647), South Africa (18,944), Chile (13,892), Indonesia (13,205), Ecuador (12,542), Belgium (10,658), Iraq (10,568) and Germany (10,015).



India comes in second place in terms of cases at 7,814,682, while the country's death toll soared to 117,956.