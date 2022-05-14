COVID-19 'ghosts' Rooted in the Gut Breed Long COVID

Advertisement

Gut Feelings To Be Blamed For Long COVID

COVID-19 is looked upon as a respiratory illness that attacks the lungs. The main symptom was a cough but among all the hacking coughs and fevers, some people had fewer lung-related symptoms. For instance, diarrhea or needing to throw up.While much of the world concentrated on coping with what they assumed was a purely respiratory disease, a few scientists started quietly investigating how COVID interacts with the gut.This new study is one of growing evidence that suggests it may be caused, at least in part, by fragments of the original infection sticking around in the gut, which researchers called COVID "ghosts".," explained Ami Bhatt, an associate professor of medicine and genetics at Stanford University.The presence of the COVID-19 virus in feces was mostly seen in people who had a high incidence of gastrointestinal symptoms., and there it can continue to kind of tickle our immune system and induce some of these long-term consequences.This isn't the only research that has linked Long COVID to the gut. One early hint came in 2021, when a study published inreported viral particles in the gastrointestinal linings of COVID-19 patients four months later.Another recent study also found COVID-19 virus RNA in the gut mucosa of irritable bowel syndrome (IBS) patients as much as seven months after the initial COVID infection was confirmed.While the results are encouraging, the gut is increasingly being recognized as a crucial part of the immune system. At the same time, researchers involved caution that far more study is needed before a link can be confirmed. Additional studies still need to be done.Source: Medindia