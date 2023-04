COVID-19 During Pregnancy May Affect Boys' Neurodevelopment

COVID-19: A Possible Risk Factor for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

After accounting for race, ethnicity, insurance status, hospital type,



At 18 months, the effects were more modest in males, with positivity linked to 42% higher odds of a neurodevelopmental diagnosis at this age. Too few of the mothers were vaccinated to determine whether vaccination changed risk.



The neurodevelopmental risk associated with maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection was disproportionately high in male infants, consistent with the known increased vulnerability of males in the face of prenatal adverse exposures.



Researchers are hopeful of continuing to expand this study and follow them over time, to provide better answers about any longer-term effects.







Considering the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a critical public health need to understand the extent to which maternal exposure may have similar effects on offspring to those observed in these prior studies of infection in pregnancy.To investigate the association between COVID-19 infections during pregnancy and increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder , scientists examined electronic health records for 18,355 live births during the COVID-19 pandemic, including 883 (4.8%) of individuals with SARS‐CoV‐2 positivity during pregnancy.