COVID-19 During Pregnancy May Affect Boys' Neurodevelopment

by Dr. Jayashree Gopinath on March 24, 2023 at 11:03 PM
Many studies conducted in the past using large-scale administrative or health registry data sets suggest that maternal infection during pregnancy is associated with risk for a range of neurodevelopmental disorders among offspring.

Post-COVID Syndrome

Post-COVID Syndrome


Post-COVID complications are the conditions that develop weeks after recovering from COVID-19
Considering the magnitude of the COVID-19 pandemic, there is a critical public health need to understand the extent to which maternal exposure may have similar effects on offspring to those observed in these prior studies of infection in pregnancy.

COVID-19: A Possible Risk Factor for Neurodevelopmental Disorders

To investigate the association between COVID-19 infections during pregnancy and increased risk of neurodevelopmental disorders such as autism spectrum disorder, scientists examined electronic health records for 18,355 live births during the COVID-19 pandemic, including 883 (4.8%) of individuals with SARS‐CoV‐2 positivity during pregnancy.

Of the 883 COVID-19-exposed children, 26 (3.0%) received a neurodevelopmental diagnosis during the first 12 months of life. Among the COVID-19-unexposed offspring, 317 (1.8%) received such a diagnosis. The findings are published in JAMA Network Open.
COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts

COVID-19 Vaccine: Myths and Facts


Debunking several misconceptions or myths that have surfaced regarding covid vaccination is important and focus on the facts related to COVID-19 vaccines.
After accounting for race, ethnicity, insurance status, hospital type, maternal age, and preterm status, maternal COVID-19 positivity was associated with nearly two-fold higher odds of a neurodevelopmental diagnosis at 12 months of age among male children. However, it was not linked with a higher risk in female children.

At 18 months, the effects were more modest in males, with positivity linked to 42% higher odds of a neurodevelopmental diagnosis at this age. Too few of the mothers were vaccinated to determine whether vaccination changed risk.

The neurodevelopmental risk associated with maternal SARS-CoV-2 infection was disproportionately high in male infants, consistent with the known increased vulnerability of males in the face of prenatal adverse exposures.

Researchers are hopeful of continuing to expand this study and follow them over time, to provide better answers about any longer-term effects.



Source: Eurekalert
COVID-19 Linked to Long-Term Gastrointestinal Disorders

COVID-19 Linked to Long-Term Gastrointestinal Disorders


A new study suggests that people who were affected by COVID-19 are 36% more likely to have gastrointestinal issues compared to those who were not infected.
H3N2, Swine Flu, and COVID-19 Make Their Round Abouts in India

H3N2, Swine Flu, and COVID-19 Make Their Round Abouts in India


H3N2, Swine Flu, and COVID-19 are spreading like wildfire throughout the country.
