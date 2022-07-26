About Careers Internship MedBlogs Contact us
English (US)
Medindia
LOGIN REGISTER
 Explore Healthy Living News Health A-Z Calculators Articles Drugs Directories Education More
Advertisement

COVID-19: Drones to Deliver Home Test Kits

by Hannah Joy on July 26, 2022 at 8:59 PM
Font : A-A+

COVID-19: Drones to Deliver Home Test Kits

New COVID-19 test distribution method uses drones to deliver home test kits to people who suspect they have COVID-19, reveal researchers at the Texas A&M University School of Public Health.

Benefits of Home Test Kits

The coronavirus pandemic showed that a key part of controlling the spread of a contagious disease is to quickly and accurately identify who has been infected. This allows for distancing and quarantining of infectious people to reduce transmission. At the same time, it is important to limit contact between people who need to be tested, others seeking diagnosis and health care workers administering tests.

COVID-19 Disrupts Families: Know More

COVID-19 Disrupts Families: Know More


Family therapy and individual psychotherapy for both parents and kids can be helpful for households struggling with adjustments in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Advertisement


Home test kits have made it possible for people to get an accurate diagnosis without coming into contact with others but getting tests to people who need them can be a challenge, something drone deliveries could overcome.

COVID-19 diagnostic tests that use a polymerase chain reaction (PCR) technique are highly accurate but take hours to process, and it can sometimes take days for patients to get results back. In contrast, faster antigen-based tests can give results in as little as 15 to 30 minutes.
Heart Defects can Raise Differences in COVID-19 Severity

Heart Defects can Raise Differences in COVID-19 Severity


People with heart defects who contracted COVID-19 were more likely to require treatment in the intensive care unit (ICU) or need a ventilator.
Advertisement

Home antigen test kits allow people who suspect they may have COVID-19 to test themselves at home, which can limit exposure to other patients at testing sites as well as health care workers administering tests. Getting faster results while minimizing exposure to other people is one way to further limit the spread of the disease.

Drones to Deliver COVID-19 Tests

In a new article published in the Journal of Intelligent & Robotic Systems, Murray Côté, associate professor at the Texas A&M School of Public Health, and colleagues from the University of Houston developed a new technique for scheduling the delivery of COVID-19 diagnostic tests using a truck to dispatch the drones and drones to deliver the tests. The researchers tested various scenarios to better understand the capability of their approach.

Côté and colleagues' approach examine their problem as separate truck and drone components. First, they optimize the truck schedule to minimize travel distance and then focus on minimizing drone delivery time.
  • The first stage of their proposed method works to find a feasible set of truck and drone routes.
  • The second stage uses a heuristic algorithm that tries different combinations of routes to find improvements to their initial solution.
Using a real-world scenario, they were able to find a good routine schedule within approximately one hour of computing time.

The researchers then developed a way of showing their method's effectiveness based on the total time needed to complete the deliveries, the number of people involved in the process and the virus transmission rate compared to face-to-face testing. They found that the proposed truck and drone delivery method could reduce transmission during testing by a factor of 7.5. For example, if the rate of transmission was 100 per day, the proposed research has the potential to reduce this rate to 13.3 per day.

Their study demonstrated the effectiveness of the proposed delivery scheduling method, which could also be used in other applications such as testing other infectious diseases like influenza.

The researchers also note that their model could be used for both rural areas, where patients are spread over long distances, and urban areas, where many patients live in a single region.

Another future direction the researchers note is investigating how driving restrictions like speed limits, traffic lights and traffic congestion influence truck and drone scheduling methods.



Source: Eurekalert
Africa to Witness Yet Another New COVID Variant

Africa to Witness Yet Another New COVID Variant


Possibility of emergence of new COVID variant in Africa amidst the spike in new cases has been warned by Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).
Advertisement

Brazil Reports 555 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours

Brazil Reports 555 COVID-19 Deaths in 24 Hours


Death toll in Brazil has reached 87,000, with the country reporting 555 fresh deaths from COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in the country has reached 2,419,091, with 24,578 new cases of infection.
Advertisement
News A-Z
A B C D E F G H I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z
What's New on Medindia
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
International Self-Care Day 2022 -'Promise To Practice Self-Care'
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Mushroom Coffee Health Benefits: Myth or Magic?
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
Benefits of Star Anise - Slideshow
View all
Recommended Reading
Neck CrackingNeck Cracking
Testicle Pain - Symptom EvaluationTesticle Pain - Symptom Evaluation
Torsion TestisTorsion Testis
Undescended TesticlesUndescended Testicles
News Archive
Date
Category
News Resource
Advertisement
News Category
Sign up for Wellness Consult a Doctor Sign up for Selfcare

Medindia Newsletters Subscribe to our Free Newsletters!
Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy.

More News on:
Undescended Testicles Varicocele Testicle Pain - Symptom Evaluation Torsion Testis Orchidectomy Neck Cracking 

Most Popular on Medindia

How to Reduce School Bag Weight - Simple Tips Calculate Ideal Weight for Infants Indian Medical Journals Find a Hospital The Essence of Yoga Hearing Loss Calculator Sinopril (2mg) (Lacidipine) Iron Intake Calculator Blood Pressure Calculator Turmeric Powder - Health Benefits, Uses & Side Effects
This site uses cookies to deliver our services. By using our site, you acknowledge that you have read and understand our Cookie Policy, Privacy Policy, and our Terms of Use
OK, I agree No, give me more info Close