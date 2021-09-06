COVID-19 Disrupts Oncology Trials

COVID-19 disruptions reveal heavy impacts on the global Oncology Phase II clinical trials, as per GlobalData, a leading data and analytics company. Several factors including delayed initiation, enrollment suspension, and slow enrolment are the known contributing factors for these disruptions.



The total number of clinical trials that were disrupted showed that slow enrollment was the top reason, followed by enrollment suspension and lastly delayed initiation as reported by GlobalData's global survey of key opinion leaders in the pharma industry.



"As there are more clinical trials in oncology, it is not surprising that it is the most disrupted of the therapy areas. The main challenge has been providing the necessary cancer care during the pandemic. Finding the necessary resources such as ventilation systems and even staff is an on-going challenge for most healthcare providers. Globally, North America far exceeds all other countries when it comes to multinational and single-country disrupted clinical trials, due to more trials being completed in this region. Europe is second, followed by Asia-Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America," says Scotty Chung-Siu, MPH, Senior Analyst at GlobalData.



phase II has the most disrupted global clinical trials in oncology, followed by Phase I, III, and IV.



