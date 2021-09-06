COVID-19 Disrupts Oncology Trials

says Scotty Chung-Siu, MPH, Senior Analyst at GlobalData.
‘COVID-19 disruptions reveal heavy impacts on the global Oncology Phase II clinical trials. One of the important reasons for this is the fact that there are more clinical trials in therapy areas of oncology. This adds a challenge in providing the necessary cancer care during this pandemic.
The report thereby affirms the fact that out of all therapy areas, oncology leads the way in global clinical trials disruption due to the pandemic. Among the different phases of the trials, phase II has the most disrupted global clinical trials in oncology, followed by Phase I, III, and IV.
Source: Medindia