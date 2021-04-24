Pandemic Disrupting Essential Health Services, Says WHO

Most extensively affected are the health services for mental, neurological and substance use disorders; neglected tropical diseases; tuberculosis; HIV and hepatitis B and C; cancer screening; and services for other non-communicable diseases, including hypertension and diabetes; family planning and contraception; urgent dental care; and malnutrition, according to the survey.Such disruptions have resulted in millions of people still missing out on vital health care, the WHO said."The Covid-19 pandemic continues to pose serious challenges to global health beyond the impact of the disease itself," said UNICEF (United Nations Children's Fund) Executive Director Henrietta Fore."As we scale up delivery of COVID-19 vaccines, we have to ensure that this does not come at the cost of essential childhood vaccinations ...The time to catch up is now."The good news is that countries have been working to mitigate disruptions, says the survey.More than half of the countries surveyed say they have recruited additional staff to boost their health workforce; redirected patients to other care facilities; and switched to alternative methods of delivering care."It is encouraging to see that countries are beginning to build back their essential health services, but much remains to be done," said WHO Director General Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus."The survey highlights the need to intensify efforts and take additional steps to close gaps and strengthen services. It will be especially important to monitor the situation in countries that were struggling to provide health services before the pandemic."Source: IANS