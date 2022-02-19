COVID-19: Delhi Reports 635 Coronavirus Cases

Advertisement

With Covid recovery rate climbing to 98.45 per cent, the active Covid cases rate has declined to 0.14 per cent. The Covid death rate in the capital city stands at 1.41 per cent.With 791 patients recovering in the last 24 hours, the total number of recoveries has gone to 18,26,695. A total of 1,721 Covid patients are being treated in home isolation at present.Meanwhile, a total of 56,199 new tests -- 46,699 RT-PCR and 9,500 Rapid Antigen - were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the total to 3,59,31,805.Out of 63,578 vaccines administered in the last 24 hours, 7,756 were first doses and 52,916 second doses. Meanwhile, 2,906 precautions doses were also administered in the last 24 hours. The total number of cumulative beneficiaries vaccinated so far stands at 3,09,11,394, according to the health bulletin.Source: IANS